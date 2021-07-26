These Are the Most Common Toxic Behaviors Parents Accidentally Engage In

Although most parents try their best to make their children feel supported, mistakes can happen.

Even parents with the best intentions can accidentally engage in toxic behaviors.

Here are five of the most common toxic habits that parents may not even realize they have.

1.

Falling into the habit of yelling can cause children to develop low self-esteem and aggressive behavior.

It’s important for parents to recognize the difference between a misstep and behavior that does damage, Peg Streep, author, via Huffpost.

In the best of all worlds, none of us would ever yell at a kid, but there isn’t anyone who hasn’t lost it now and again, Peg Streep, author, via Huffpost.

2.

Even if done in a seemingly insignificant way, comparing your children can lead to poor psychosocial well-being.

3.

Putting a “bad” label on your child can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

On the other hand, a “good” label can cause them to question their own abilities when they do something perceived as “not good.”.

4.

Preventing your children from expressing their feelings or labeling emotions as “bad” can lead to an underdeveloped emotional intelligence.

Telling a child that he or she is a ‘baby’ for crying or showing emotion is nothing but cruel and will inspire him or her to quash their feelings and detach, Peg Streep, author, via Huffpost.

5.

Using blanket statements such as “you always” or “you never” can make children feel discouraged or shut out.