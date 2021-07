Endangered Amur tiger cubs take first steps outside in Scotland

Courtesy RZSSThree endangered Amur tiger cubs have been exploring their outside enclosure for the first time at their home in the Highlands.Following their first health check and vaccinations, the three cubs will have regular time outdoors from Monday at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park at Kingussie.

The public are being asked for their help naming one of the male cubs via the society's social media channels.