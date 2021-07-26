US Men's Basketball Team Faces First Olympic Loss Since 2004

US Men's Basketball Team Faces, First Olympic Loss, Since 2004.

On July 25, France ended the US men's basketball team's 25-game Olympic winning streak at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team France beat Team USA 83-76, ending a streak that dates back to 2004.

The French team mounted a 16-2 run to steal the win.

The last time Team USA lost was to Argentina in the 2004 Athens Summer Games.

When you lose a game, you're not surprised, you're disappointed.

, Gregg Popovich, USA Men's Basketball Head Coach, via CNN.

That sort of disses the French team, so to speak, as if we were supposed to beat them by 30 or something, Gregg Popovich, USA Men's Basketball Head Coach, via CNN.

Team USA has won gold in all but four Olympics, making them the most successful nation in men's Olympic basketball.

It is a big win for us obviously, but we have to move on and show people back home that these guys can be beaten, Evan Fournier, Team France, via CNN.

With the right coach, the right mentality, the right work, you can compete against anyone, and it is not because we are a small country we should have any complexes.

We are just as big as anyone you just have to believe, Evan Fournier, Team France, via CNN.

On July 28, both teams return to the court with the US facing off against Iran, and the French team scheduled to play the Czech Republic.

