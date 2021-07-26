Here are the Essentials You Should Buy for Your First Home

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Pew Research Center, there were 2.1 million new homeowners in 2020.

About one-third of all homebuyers were purchasing a house for the first time ever.

Here are 10 essentials that new homeowners should buy for their first home.

1.

Lawn Mower.

2.

Power Washer.

3.

Garden Tools.

For a small garden, a solid metal bow rake and a metal shovel are essential.

If you have a larger garden, make sure to pick up a cultivator and both a wide and narrow trowel.

4.

Trees, Perennials and Shrubs.

5.

Ceiling Fans.

6.

Exhaust Fans.

7.

Dependable Cookware.

8.

Three Good Quality Knives.

9.

Ladders.

10.

A Secure Alarm System