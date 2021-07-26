Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Seemingly Instagram Official

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , Are Seemingly Instagram Official.

On July 24, Lopez took to Instagram to post photos highlighting her 52nd birthday.

On July 24, Lopez took to Instagram to post photos highlighting her 52nd birthday.

In the final picture, she appears to be kissing Affleck, though she didn't tag him.

.

The two were also seen together in a video montage posted on Leah Remini's Instagram page on July 23.

Lopez and Affleck, who dated 19 years ago, .

Were spotted together earlier this summer after J.Lo broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

.

The pair first met on the set of the movie 'Gigli.'.

The pair first met on the set of the movie 'Gigli.'.

They were together for over a year, nearly got married, but broke up in 2004.

They were together for over a year, nearly got married, but broke up in 2004.

Affleck later married Jennifer Garner.

They had three children together and later divorced in 2017.

Bennifer fans are elated that the couple appears to be giving it another go all these years later