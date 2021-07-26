Issa Rae and Louis Diame Share Intimate Wedding in the South of France

Issa Rae and Louis Diame, Share Intimate Wedding, in the South of France.

E!

Online reports that Rae confirmed the big news on Instagram with a series of posts from a special "photo shoot.".

A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress, Issa Rae, via Instagram.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress!

They were sooooo embarrassed, Issa Rae, via Instagram.

C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband, Issa Rae, via Instagram.

According to E!

Online, Issa is known for keeping her relationships private and off of social media.

.

I get so much feedback about everything.

The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with, Issa Rae, via Bustle.

While speaking to Bustle, Issa explained the decision to keep her private life private.

.

I remember, back in the day, I used to post my relationship from a long time ago, Issa Rae, via Bustle.

And I remember I saw these commenters that I didn't know, comment on an old picture and be like, 'See.'

, Issa Rae, via Bustle.

And I was like, 'Oh, I don't like this.'

And then, from that point forward, I was like, 'Oh, I'm never acknowledging anything.', Issa Rae, via Bustle.

