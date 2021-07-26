The Philippines Wins Its First-Ever Olympic Gold Medal

On July 26, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history by winning the women's 55-kilogram category at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Her victory marks the first time the Philippines has ever won a gold Olympic medal.

The country has made unsuccessful attempts for nearly 100 years.

Diaz also set an Olympic record across two successful lifts with a combined weight total of 224 kilograms. I sacrificed a lot.

I wasn't able to be with my mother and father for how many months and years and then of course, training was excruciating.

But God had a plan, Hidilyn Diaz, via NPR.

Liao Qiuyun from China took home silver, .

And Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan won bronze.

This is the fourth Olympics Diaz has participated in.

She also made history at the Rio Olympics in 2016 by becoming the first woman to ever win a medal for her country, taking home silver that year.

