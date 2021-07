BTS’ ‘Butter’ Returns to No. 1 Spot on Hot 100 & Ties for 2021’s Longest Rule | Billboard News

BTS' "Butter" rebounds to No.

1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, from No.

7, adding an eighth week on top and tying for the chart's longest command of 2021, first logged by Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" in January-March.