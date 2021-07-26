Celebrating Marylanders with Disabilities

Monday is the 31st anniversary of the the Americans with Disabilities Act.
To commemorate that, Governor Hogan signed an executive order, making July Disability and Cultural Achievements month.
Maryland state agencies will coordinate services and policies that ensure compliance with state and federal civil rights laws and..