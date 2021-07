Police Searching For Karla Argueta & Audree Guevara, Who Went Missing In Hialeah

According to police, 14-year-old Karla Argueta and 9-year-old Audree Guevara were given permission by their parents to walk to the Moonlight Beauty Salon, located at 1368 Palm Avenue on Sunday afternoon, but they never came back home.

