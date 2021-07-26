Skip to main content
Monday, July 26, 2021

Coffee prices surging to highest in 6 years

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Coffee prices are at their highest in more than 6 years.

The world's top producer, Brazil, is facing the prospect of crop-threatening frosts for the 2nd week in a row.

