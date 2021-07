Metro area schools set back-to-school plans ahead of school year

THEIR CHILD VACCINATED.WE KNOW LAST YEAR WASSTRESSFUL FOR PARENTS, STUDENTS,AND TEACHERS... WHICH IS WHYE WARE COMMITTED TO ANSWERING YOURQUESTIONS BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS.THE MASK DEBATE IS HEATINGUP... AND SOME SCHOOL DISTRICTSAREN’T GIVING A SET PLAN *T,YEAS 3 NEWS NOW REPORTER JONKIPPER TELLS US A LOT IS STILLUP IN THE AIR.THIS PAST SCHOOL YEAR - WEAW SMOST METRO-AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTSIMPLEMENT AND ENFORCE MASKREQUIREMENTS FOR STUDENTS.AS SCHOOLS PLAN AHEAD FOR THISCOMING YEAR - IT APPEARS,ACCORDING TO SCHOOLS PRELIMINARYPLANS, THAT AS MORE FOLKS GETVACCINATED, MASKS WILL BECOMEOPTIONAL.THIS INCLUDES MILLARD, PAPILLION- LA VISTA, COUNCIL BLUFFS,ELKHORN, GRETNA AND RALSTON.GRAPHICMANY OF THE PLANS RECOMMENDMASKS FOR THOSE UNVACCINATED.A NEW IOWA STATE LAW BANS MASKREQUIREMENTS FOR ANY STATESCHOOL DISTRICT.SOME, LIKE MILLARD AND GRETNASTILL ARE WAITING TO HEAR MOREFROM COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALSBEFORE THEY DECIDE ON REQUIRGINMASKS FOR STUDENTS ON THE BUS.WESTSIDE PUBLIC SCHOOLS HOPE TOHAVE THEIR MASK POLICY FINALIZEDA WEEK FROM NOW.

THE DISTRICTDOES PLAN TO SOCIAL DISTANCEWHEN POSSIBLE... HOWEVER IT SAIDIT WILL REMOVE PLEXI-GLASS INLUNCHROOMS.MULTIPLE SCHOOL DISTRICTS LIKERALSTON STRESSED THAT ALL ANSPLARE PRELIMINARY AND COULDCHANGE, DEPENDING ON THE CIDOVSITUATION.AS FOR NEBRASKA'S LARGEST SCHOOLDISTRICT - OMAHA PUBLIC SCHOOLSHAS NOT YET MADE CLEAR THEIRPLANS - BUT SAY "ENHANCEDDISINFECTING PROCEDURES WILLCONTINUE."THEY, ALONG WITH BELLEVUE PUBLICSCHOOLS, PLAN TO RELEASE A PLANTO PARENTS SOMETIME THIS WEEK.IN OMAHA JON KIPPER 3NNWE OF COURSE WILL KEEP YOUPOSTED WITH THE LATEST GUIDANCEPROVIDED BY THE COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT.*ALSO IF YOU HAVE AQUESTION YOU NEED ANSWERED ORYOU THINK THERE'S SOMEINTHG WESHOULD KNOW ABOUT, PLEASE EMAILUS AT NE