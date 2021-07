Southside woman calls on city to fix Staples sidewalk issues

Shawna Harbaugh has lived in the area for around 10 years, and said the spot by Gateway Drive has been an issue for a while.

WITH WEEDS.WE’VE GOT THE CITY’S RESPONSECOMING UP.AN SIDEWALK ON THEIT CY’SSOUTHSIDE IS CAUSE FOR CONCERNFOR ONE WOMAN WHO VELIS NEARTHERE BECAUSE T’S OVERGROWN WITHGRASS.{***FULLSCREEN* *{***FULLSCREEN**}IT’S LOCATED ON STAPLES ANDGATEWAY DRIVE.THAT’S WHERE WE FIND PATRICKJOHNSTONE LIVE...WITH WHY ONE WOMAN SAYS THE CITYNEEDS TO FIX THIS PROBLEM.{***DBL BOX**}PAICTRK JOHNSTONE JOINS USLIVE FROM THERE WITH MORE{***LIVE**}KATIA, I’M SIX FEET TALLAND THE GRASS HERE JUST SOUTH OFGATEWAY DRIVE IS AS TALL AS IAMONE LOCAL WOMAN IS CALLING ONTHE CITY TO FIX THIS{***NATS**}"I’m in the middle of it, tryingnot to fall"{***VO**}SHAWNA HARBAUGH HAS LIVED IN THEAREA FOR 10-PLUS YEARS AND SAIDTHIS PARTICULAR SPOT HAS BEEN ANISSUE FOR A WHILESHE WALKS ALONG THIS SIDEWALKOFTENAND SAID SHE’S WORRIED ABOUTGETTING HURT, OR OTHERS GETTINGHURTAS SHE SAID UNDERNEATH THEGRASS, SOME OF THE SIDALEWK ISDANGEROUS AS WELL{* *SOT FULL**}Shawna Harbaugh/Concernedcitizen"This one sidewalk is totallyscrewed up, and the manhole isalso messed up.

The cityas hdone nothing about i"t.{***CONT.

VO**}I SPOKE WITH THE THE CITY PUBLICWORKS DEPARTMENTTHEY SAID IT MIGHT ACTUALLY BETHE REONSISPBILITY OF THEHOMEOWNER TO CUT THE GRASS HERE{* *LIVE**}THERE WILL BE A CREW OUT HERE TOCUT THE GRASS BY THE END OF ETHWEEKAND THEY WILL ALSO CHECK ON THSIDEWALK TO SEE HOW SOON THATCAN BE FIXEDWE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THISSITUATION AND PROVIDE UPDA