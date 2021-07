Junior chef program teaches children how to prepare healthy meals on budget

A summer program for elementary and middle school students in Palm Beach County is helping children learn how to prepare healthy meals on a budget.

LEARNING HOW TO PREPARE DANCOOK FOOD ON A TIGHT BUDGET.AS W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'STANIA ROGERS REPORTS, THE KIDSARE LEARNING THAT COINOKMATTS.ER<< "DO NOT CUT YOUR TOMATOYET." THE JUNIOR CHEF PROGRAMIS HEATING UP THIS SMEUMR. THESALVATION ARMY NORTHSTWECOMMUNITY CENTER AND THE"FLORIDA INCLUDES PHYSICALACTITYVI AND NUTRITION TOYOUTH" OANRGIZATION ARETEAMING UP.

"IT'S AN ENGAGINGHANDS-ON PROGRAM THAT TEACHESMANNERS, ETIQUETTE PROTOCOLSAND ALSO HEALTH AND WELLNESS"AND GIVES THE STUDENTSOPPORTUNITIES TO PREPARE WELLBALANCED, HEALTHY MEALS FROMBREAKFAST, LUNCH AND DINRNEAND SNACKS." "I WANT TO ABEMANAGER AND A CHEF." "ALL OFTHE STATS SHOW THAT OBESITYAND DIETARY HABITS HAVENEGATIVE IMPACTS ON THE HEALTHLLWENESS OF OUR CHILDREN SO WEARE TRYING TO MAKE SURE WE DO AGREAT JOB HERE IN TES RMEDUCATION." "CAN EVERYBODY SEEMY ONIONS?" "TODAY WE AREMAKING A GUACAMOLE LOOKINGTHING.

THE LEMON GOT IN MYEYES THOUGH, KIND OF HARDMAKING IT, BUT AT THE END 'SITKIND OF COOL AND I GET TLEARN THINGS ABOUT COOKING.""THE COOKING IS KIND OF EASYBUT HARD AT THE SAME TIME."THE KIDS LEARNG INNEW RECIPESTHAT THEY CAN DO AT HOME.

"IWANT TO TEACH MY FRIEND'SFAMILY, PEOPLE THAT I KNOWPEOPLE THAT DON'T KNOW T,OOI'M GOING TO TEACH THEM HOW TOCOOK." AND AT THE SAME TIMEMAKING BOXED MEALS FOR THEHOMELESS.

"LIKE BEING KIND.""IT'S POIMRTANT BECAUSE IF YOUWANT TO BE TREATED THAT WAYYOU HAVE TO TREAT OTHERS THATWAY." ELEMENTARY STUDENTSAREN'T THE ONLY ONES ENJOYINGTHIS SUMMER PROGRAM.

MIDDLESCHOOL STUDENTARS E ENJOYINGIT AS WELL.

