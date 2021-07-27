Top 10 Anime That Deserve Another Season

Give these shows another shot, please!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime in dire need of being picked up for another season.
Give these shows another shot, please!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime in dire need of being picked up for another season.
Give these shows another shot, please!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime in dire need of being picked up for another season, including the likes of "Dragon Ball Super", "Tower of God", "Magi", and more!
Well, that was a waste of time. Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime conclusions that let fans down.
Their fists are fast as lightning! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the best anime that have martial arts at its centre.