Georgia Taylor-Brown relives puncture drama in Olympic triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to win silver for Great Britain in a wet women’s triathlon as Flora Duffy became Bermuda’s first ever Olympic champion.Taylor-Brown went into the race as the reigning world champion and one of the favourites for the title but had to play catch-up on the 10 kilometres run after getting a flat tyre on the last lap of the bike leg.She quickly caught team-mate Jess Learmonth, who finished ninth, and Germany’s Laura Lindemann and then reeled in American Katie Zaferes to match fellow debutant Alex Yee’s achievement in the men’s race and win Britain’s seventh triathlon medal in the last three Games.