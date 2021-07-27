Residents Want Action on Road Issues

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.
People who live on a stretch of road on the south side of Indianapolis are at a loss.
They say heavy truck traffic is causing damage to their road and making it hard for them to come and go from their homes.
WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.
People who live on a stretch of road on the south side of Indianapolis are at a loss.
They say heavy truck traffic is causing damage to their road and making it hard for them to come and go from their homes.
A group of neighbours are preparing for a bizarre legal battle after one resident blocked a walkway with a trellis fence.The..
Fettled by Renault Sport, the Twingo RS is quick, agile and fun. It’s also available from £1500 these days, which makes it a..