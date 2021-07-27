DITCHED Movie

DITCHED Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a routine prison transfer crashes in the forest, a young Inuit paramedic finds herself surrounded by murderers with a mere 100 feet to climb out of a ditch to escape.

When they are attacked by an unseen force in the forest, her short journey to safety becomes the ultimate contest of wills.

Ditched is written and directed by Christopher Donaldson; the film stars Marika Sila, Mackenzie Gray, Lindsay Robinson, and Kris Loranger.

Ditched will be world premiering on Saturday, August 14th at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in South Florida.

The 7th Annual Popcorn Frights Film Festival is taking place August 12th-19th, both theatrically and virtually.