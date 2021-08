History of the World Part I Movie (1981) - Mel Brooks, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn

History of the World Part I Movie (1981) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Mel Brooks brings his one-of-a-kind comic touch to the history of mankind covering events from the Old Testament to the French Revolution in a series of episodic comedy vignettes.

Director: Mel Brooks Writer: Mel Brooks Stars: Mel Brooks, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn