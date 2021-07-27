Caltrans Subcontractor Killed On Hwy. 99 By Hit-And-Run Driver
The crash happened Monday night on northbound Highway 99 at the MLK exit.

Authorities say the crash happened when a driver reportedly swerved onto the shoulder and hit the worker, who was putting up signs at the time.