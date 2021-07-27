The new BMW CE 04 Riding video

With the new BMW CE 04, BMW Motorrad continues to consistently pursue its electromobility strategy for urban conurbations.

As the final series production vehicle of the BMW Motorrad Concept Link originally showcased in 2017 and the near-series BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 unveiled in 2020, the BMW CE 04 opens up a whole new chapter in two-wheel urban mobility.

With its electric drive, forward-looking design and innovative connectivity solutions, the new scooter merges transport and communication functions for a new brand of mobility in the urban environment.

With a maximum output of 31 kW (42 hp), the new BMW CE 04 has a powerful motor and offers outstanding riding pleasure.

For the classic “traffic light start” discipline from 0 to 50 km/h, it takes just fast 2.6 seconds.

Even in the reduced output L3e-A1 vehicle class, 23 kW (31 hp) drive power is available.

The maximum speed of both versions is 120 km/h – for speedy progress not just in the city but on main roads and motorway sections, too.