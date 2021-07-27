My Look Is 'Nu Metal Goth' - Now I'm Going Girly Glam | TRANSFORMED

WITH a wardrobe filled almost exclusively of black clothes, Shanny - aka Korzkit - describes her style as ‘tomboy, nu metal clown’.

The 25-year-old draws inspiration for her look from demonic possessions in films and television as well as 90s music genres.

Shanny values a more unique style and told Truly: “Imitating looks is something that I find incredibly tedious with people, like individuality is very important.” Shanny started dressing in this style when she was about 13 years old and her look has evolved over the years and she does not plan on changing it anytime soon.

Shanny said: “I think I'll dress in this style until I’m 60 and over.” Shanny has 20 tattoos and 10 piercings, including her ears which are currently stretched to 42mm.

Today, Shanny will completely change up her look by undergoing a girly glam transformation.

How will she react to her tattoos being covered up?

How will she feel about swapping the combat boots for heels, and black clothes for different colours?

With the look complete and ready to see the result, Shanny said: “I don't have a clue of what to expect.

I think I'm going to be very surprised, definitely.

I'm not ready to see myself at all but the show must go on.” Shanny - https://www.instagram.com/korzkit https://www.facebook.com/korzkit https://twitter.com/korzkit https://youtube.com/channel/UCBik1i7V-NE_EBZNuwbOfKA https://www.snapchat.com/add/korzkit https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMdtg6eHv/ Gemma (MUA) - https://www.instagram.com/gemmahornermua/