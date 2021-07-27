Tokyo 2020 round-up: Team GB build on Magic Monday with more medals in Tokyo

A day after Magic Monday, there was more medal success for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.Tom Dean and Duncan Scott delivered gold and silver in the men’s 200m freestyle, the first British male one-two in the pool since 1908.That came after Georgia Taylor-Brown secured a brilliant silver in the early morning triathlon, with the Mancunian looking right at home in the horrible conditions as a tropical storm swept into the Japanese capital.
