This Man’s Unusual Covid Hobby Turned Viral

This man decided to share a video of his local birds on YouTube and became a viral sensation.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the story.
This man decided to share a video of his local birds on YouTube and became a viral sensation.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the story.
This 28-year-old woman is engaged to a prison inmate whom she's never met - and he won't be released until 2032. Social work..
A rickshaw driver from east India claims to have developed a strange case of magnetism allowing metal objects to stick to his body.