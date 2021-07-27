Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 1 for heart care in nation

Cleveland Clinic once again has been ranked as the No.
2 hospital in the nation and the No.
1 hospital for heart care for the 27th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings.
Cleveland Clinic once again has been ranked as the No.
2 hospital in the nation and the No.
1 hospital for heart care for the 27th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings.
After one month in the intensive care unit and two months in rehab, Robbie is back at school. He’s playing piano again and made..