PM defends 'kind and loving' Stop and Search

Boris Johnson has said he will not "give in" over plans to increase police powers for Stop and Search in some areas.

Defending proposals to allow officers to search someone without reasonable grounds in violent areas, the Prime Minister said: "I don't think that's strong-armed tactics, I think that's a kind and a loving thing to do." Report by Buseld.

