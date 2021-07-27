Jeff Bezos reignites battle for NASA moon contract

Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion in a bid to reignite the battle for space between his rocket company Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports.
Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion in a bid to reignite the battle for space between his rocket company Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports.
Washington (AFP) July 26, 2021
Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos wrote an open letter to NASA on Monday offering a $2 billion..
Watch VideoJeff Bezos blasted into space Tuesday on his rocket company's first flight with people on board, becoming the second..