Smarts & Smiles dental fair

REALIZE YOU HAD.LOCAL DENTISTS WANT TOHELP OUT GET YOUR KIDS READY FORSCHOOL.NEVADA HEALTH CENTER ANDRONALD MCDONALD CARE MOBILE AREOFFERING A DENTAL FAIR.IT STARTS AT 8 THISMORNING AT THE RONALD MCDONALDHOUSE NEAR DECATUR AND SAHARA..IT GOES UNTIL 5 THISAFTERNOON.THE EVENT CONTINUESTHROUGH FRIDAY.ANYONE UNDER 21 CAN GETHELP WHETHER OR NOT THEY AREINSURED.BUT YOU HAVE TO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENTCHILDREN RECEIVING DENTALTREATMENT WILL ALSO RECEIVE AFREE BACKPACK FULL OF SCHO