Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, SIRI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%.

Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings registers a 5.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Activision Blizzard, trading down 4.8%.

Activision Blizzard, is lower by about 7.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Workday, trading down 4.5%, and Fiserv, trading up 4.6% on the day.