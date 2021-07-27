Tuesday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: ROCCU, STBA

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Roth CH Acquisition's Director, Adam Rothstein, made a $250,438 purchase of ROCCU, buying 25,979 shares at a cost of $9.64 a piece.

So far Rothstein is in the green, up about 9.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.52.

Roth CH Acquisition is trading off about 4.4% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Friday, Director Jeffrey D.

Grube purchased $85,917 worth of S & T Bancorp, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $28.64 a piece.

S & T Bancorp is trading down about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

So far Grube is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.52.