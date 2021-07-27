Netflix Is Developing a Live-Action Pokémon Series

Netflix Is Developing a Live-Action Pokémon Series.

Netflix Is Developing a Live-Action Pokémon Series.

According to 'Variety,' the streamer has enlisted 'Lucifer' producer Joe Henderson to write and executive produce the live-action adaptation.

According to 'Variety,' the streamer has enlisted 'Lucifer' producer Joe Henderson to write and executive produce the live-action adaptation.

The series will reportedly be similar to the 'Detective Pikachu' film that was released in 2019.

The series will reportedly be similar to the 'Detective Pikachu' film that was released in 2019.

The series will reportedly be similar to the 'Detective Pikachu' film that was released in 2019.

But it will remain an independent production.

.

Further details have yet to be revealed.

According to IGN, Netflix is also working to adapt other anime, such as 'Cowboy Bebop' and 'One Piece' into live-action shows.

.

According to IGN, Netflix is also working to adapt other anime, such as 'Cowboy Bebop' and 'One Piece' into live-action shows.

.

According to IGN, Netflix is also working to adapt other anime, such as 'Cowboy Bebop' and 'One Piece' into live-action shows.

.

Netflix also previously announced original series based on 'Far Cry,' 'Splinter Cell' and 'Terminator'... ... and released a live-action 'Death Note' film in 2017.

It is already home to several existing Pokémon shows, .

Including 'Pokémon: Indigo League' and 'Pokémon Journeys.'.

Netflix seemingly plans to continue to capitalize on the popularity of anime for the foreseeable future.