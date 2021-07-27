Herd of elephants storm through a tea plantation in India - moments before trampling a man to death

A man was trampled to death by an elephant after a herd passed through a tea plantation.The group of elephants crossed the road and into the gardens in search of food, but large crowds gathered in a bid to scare them off.But one animal seemed to become enraged by the shouting and car horns, and a video shows the creature charging towards people, in district of Golaghat in Assam, India.After darting towards a group of onlookers who immediately fled the scene, the elephant made a beeline for an unlucky man who stumbled by the roadside while trying to escape. He was trampled and died before the elephant ran off, yesterday (26).A local source said: "Elephants in the area often stray from their natural habitat looking for food, making locals familiar with such incidents. "Unfortunately, in this case, they forgot to maintain a safe distance and disrupted their peace, causing a hazardous situation, due to which the herd grew unsettled and launched an attack at the crowd."

