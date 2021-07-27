Vaccine refusers could be barred from events, says Michael Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has branded those who refuse a vaccine “selfish” and warned they will be barred from some events.The UK Government is mulling the use of vaccine passports for some large scale events such as football matches, having already announced they will be required for nightclub entry in England from the end of September.
Michael Gove brands vaccine refuseniks 'selfish'
The UK Cabinet Minister pushed a hard line on vaccine passports as a way to get into big events.
Daily Record