'The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful!' -Officer Fanone

District of Columbia police officer Michael Fanone on Tuesday slammed the table as he described to a congressional committee the 'indifference' he said he and his colleagues have been shown by members of Congress who downplay the severity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

At a the committee's first hearing investigating the Capitol attack, Fanone described how he was pulled into the crowd of rioters, beaten, attacked with a Taser device and robbed of his badge, police radio and ammunition.

As one rioter tried to pull his gun from its holster, Fanone could hear him saying he planned to take it and kill him.

Fanone said he heard a rioter say "kill him with his own gun." Fanone said he was beaten unconscious and doctors told him he suffered a heart attack.

Four people died on the day of the violence, including one rioter fatally shot by police and three others who died of natural causes.

A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day.

Two police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later took their own lives.

More than a hundred police officers were injured.