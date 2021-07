Learning Taekwondo from former World Cup team member

MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO TRAININGTHE NEXT GENERATION OFATHLETES FOX GERRY GOFFIN ISLIVE IN ROSEVILLE TO SHOW USTHEIR SKILLS AND SEE WHAT YOUGOT TO OK.

I SEEYOU GOT YOU KNOW SAY THATSOME DO IT EVERY TIME I COMEHERE, I FEEL LIKE I'M READY TOGO AND I CAN GET IT OUT I CANREALLY DO IT.

BUT THEN I LOOKOVER HERE TO THE WELL I LIKETO ME THEY ARE I MEANUNBELIEVABLE LOOK AT THIS THATWE'RE TALKING ABOUT IKE MASTERP HOW ARE YOU GOING TO SEETHIS MORNING, GOOD TO SEE YOUI'M GREAT THANKS FOR HAVING MEWOMEN JUST WON THEIR FIRSTGOLD MEDAL OF ALL TIME FIRSTTIME EVER AND YOU DO A LOT OFTALK WHEN YOU ARE ACTUALLY ONTHE NATIONAL TEAM WRITE I WASON THE U.S. NOT LET CURE BUT IWAS IN THE WORLD CUP AND SAIDOK SO TELL US ABOUT ONE TO ONEIS THE SPORT IT'S JUST LIKETAKING OVER AND YOU DON'T TELLUS BIT ABOUT IT SO TYPE ONEKNOWS THE.KOREAN MARTIAL ART OFKICKING AND PUNCHING.BASICALLY LITERALLY TRANSLATEDMEANS THE WAY OF THE HAND ANDFOOT OKAY, IT IS NOT ABOUTBEATING UP SOMEONE BUT THERE'SSO MANY AMAZING FACETS OF THEART ITSELF.

BUT ONE OF THESPORT AND RIGHT NOW IT'SSPARRING FIGHTING IS IN THEOLYMPICS AND LIKE YOU SAID WEHAD THE FEMALE WILL BATTLE NOWIN THE PAST WE'VE HAD FEMALEGOLD MEDALIST 4 OLYMPICTAEKWONDO BUT IT WAS ADEMONSTRATION SPORT IN PAST.SO WE'VE HAD WOMEN PAVE THEWAY BUT NOW IN THE MAINSTREAM.THERE'S A GOLD MEDAL AND SOIT'S THIS IS A BIG DEAL.

YESWE GET THE REAL DEAL ANOTHERSPORT THAT TO THE LITTLE GIRLSTO GET INVOLVED IN OTHER THANJUST SOCCER THINGS LIKE THATTO REALLY GET GOING AND LEARNA GREAT SUPPORT AND DEFENDTHEMSELVES ARE WEAK AND WE'VETHAT YOU CAN PLAY SOME OF THEGEAR THAT I PROMISE YOU LATERON THEY WILL FIGHT WILL SPARKLITTLE BIT FOR YOU GUYS, BUTRIGHT NOW LET'S TALK ABOUT THESAFETY GEAR THEY WEAR TO KEEPTHEM FROM GETTING SUPER HURTNOW KNOCKOUT DOES WIN ANOLYMPIC THEY ARE JUST WEARINGBASICALLY INSTEP GUARDS SHINGUARDS.

SOME LIKE GLOVES ASHEAD YEAR.

AND MOUTHPIECESTHAT'S ALL THEY WEAR TOPROTECT THEMSELVES AND YOUKNOW IT'S FULL WELL ANDKICKING A BUNCH OF A BOOKABOUT IT I GOT A LITTLE LESSTHAN A MINUTE TO GO A COUPLEOF LIKE BASIC MOVES TO SCORESCORING POINTS.

ONE POINTS FORA PUNCH, ENDS 2 POINTS FOR AKICK TO THE BODY.

AND THEN 4POINTS FOR A SPIN KIT.

THEMORE DYNAMIC THE MORE POINTS 3COACH IS GOING TO HEAD THAT'SRIGHT NOW IF SHE LANDS A KICKTHAT BLOCKED NOTHING OKAYSAVING UP OR CALL RIGHT ANDTHEN 5 POINTS FOR SPIN KICK TOTHE AND WE'RE SITING LAWRENCEHEAD RIGHT THERE WELCOMELADIES GO.

OH MY GOSH BUT IN ALITTLE WHILE YET THEY'RE GOINGGO AT IT SO YEAH, I CAN'T WAITCAUGHT UP WITH A TYPE ONE ACOMING UP THE 9 O'CLOCK HOURTHEY'RE GOING TO SPAR WE'REGOING TO SEE THEM IN ACTION,WE'VE GOT A A 15 YEAR-OLD 14YEAR-OLD THEY CAN THEY CAN DOIT SO GOING WANT TO DEFINITELYSEE THAT I YEAH I'M GOING TOSTAND BACK AND WATCH.THANKS YOU'RE WELCOME.ALL THE POP THE POPCORNWATCH YES, THANK THAT.IT'S GOING TO BE GREAT TOSEE BET YOU CAN GET IN THERE.YOU SHOULD THAT ON.

NO I CAN'TKNOW ALL NEXT HOUR.

THANK YOU