Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Event Breaks Apple Streaming Record

Last week, West hosted a listening party for his 10th studio album at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, .

Which was also livestreamed.

According to 'TMZ,' sources with direct knowledge say 3.3 million viewers tuned in, .

Smashing the previous Apple Music Global Livestream record.

The previous record was set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy's Verzuz battle last year with 1.8 million viewers.

However, 'Donda' still hasn't been released.

West has reportedly moved into Mercedes-Benz stadium and won't leave until the album is finished.

According to Fox News, he was spotted attending a soccer match at the stadium over the weekend.

Indicating that he is in fact still there.

Currently, the album is projected to drop on August 6, .

But Kanye fans know that could change at a moment's notice as it has plenty of times before.

