Coronavirus in numbers: 23,511 Covid-19 cases reported in UK

As of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 23,511 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said, meaning daily reported cases have fallen for a seventh day in a row.A further 131 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday – the highest day-on-day rise since March 17.It brings the UK total to 129,303.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 154,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.