Daily Dividend Report: IBM,CSX,EXC,AMP,MKSI

With the payment of the September 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per common share, payable September 10, 2021 to stockholders of record August 10, 2021.

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per common share, payable September 10, 2021 to stockholders of record August 10, 2021.

With the payment of the September 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

On Friday, July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of CSX approved a $0.093 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

The dividend will be carried out to six decimal places to most closely approximate the $0.28 per share dividend amount prior to the three-for-one stock split that occurred on June 28, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Exelon declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3825 per share on Exelon's common stock.

The dividend is payable on Friday, September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.

.

Eastern time on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2021.

MKS Instruments, a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2021.