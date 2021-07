India vs Sri Lanka: Krunal Pandya tests Covid-19 positive, 2nd T20I postponed | Oneindia news

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed as India all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19.

The contest that was scheduled to be held on July 27 stands postponed will now take place on July 28 if the rest of the players test negative.

The third T20I will subsequently be held on July 29 in Colombo.

Apparently, eight close contacts of Krunal has been placed under isolation and all of them are from the Indian camp.

