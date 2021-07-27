P!nk Applauds Norwegian Women’s Handball Team: ‘I’ll Be Happy to Pay Your Fines'

P!nk Applauds Norwegian Women’s Handball Team: , ‘I’ll Be Happy to Pay Your Fines’.

On July 24, P!nk took to Twitter to praise the Norwegian women’s beach handball team.

.

On July 24, P!nk took to Twitter to praise the Norwegian women’s beach handball team.

.

P!nk told the team that she was “proud” of them for their decision to protest “very sexist rules.” .

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform’, P!nk, via Twitter.

She went on to say that she would be “happy” to pay any more fines the team incurs for wearing shorts.

The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM.

Good on ya, ladies.

I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you.

Keep it up, P!nk, via Twitter.

P!nk later retweeted a post on Twitter that reinforced her stance on the “sexism” of the situation.

.

When the men play a sport wearing long shorts and tank tops, but the women are REQUIRED to wear bikini tops and bottoms, THAT is sexism!

So either let the women wear the same as the men, or make the men play in Speedos, @shaeburks, via Twitter .

The handball team made headlines last week when they were fined for competing in “improper clothing” at the European Beach Handball Championships.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) fined the team $1,765, roughly $176 per player.

The “improper clothing” in question was shorts instead of the mandated bikini bottoms. .

Male players are permitted to play in shorts