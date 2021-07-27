LeVar Burton's Week to Host 'Jeopardy!' Has Finally Arrived

On Monday, July 26, LeVar Burton began his week-long run as the host of the beloved game show.

Burton joins a stacked lineup of public figures vying for the honor of replacing the late Alex Trebek as host.

Mashable reports how Burton actively sought the coveted role.

Burton appealed on social media, aided by a fan petition, for the show's producers to give him a shot.

In most places, 'Jeopardy!'

Airs every Monday through Friday at 7pm on ABC.

Mashable points out that 'Jeopardy!'

Isn't filmed live, and Burton's run as host has already been filmed.

Since filming, Burton spoke with the Associated Press about the experience.

You’re not going to be smooth as Alex, let go of that.

But what you can bring to the table is you.

So that became my point of focus.

And when it did, I started having fun, Lamar Burton, via Associated Press.

Burton had his breakthrough in the 1977 ABC miniseries 'Roots' and received an Emmy nomination for his performance as Kunta Kinte.

He would go on to be the host and executive producer of 'Reading Rainbow' starting in 1983 for PBS.

The educational children's series ran for 23 seasons.

However, Burton is probably best known for his longtime role in, 'Star Trek the Next Generation', as Geordie LaForge.

Burton will be the special guest host of 'Jeopardy!'

From July 26 through July 30