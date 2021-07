Inside A $23 Million Mega-Mansion Surrounded By A Lake

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Florida to visit a massive resort-style mansion in Delray Beach.

The Rockybrook Estate is situated on 2.5 acres of land surrounded by a lake, with landscaping and amenities inspired in part by the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.

7 bedrooms are spread across 31,000 square feet of space indoors while a dreamlike, tropically landscaped pool and grotto area wait just outside.