Tom Dean: Olympic champion's family 'overwhelmed with joy'

The family of Team GB swimmer Tom Dean have said they are "overwhelmed with joy" after he won gold in the men's 200m freestyle at Tokyo 2020.

Dozens of the 21-year-old's loved ones packed into his mother Jacquie's garden in Maidenhead, Berkshire to watch the event in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Report by Buseld.

