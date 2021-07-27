Reporter Update: Mask-Wearing In Schools

The CDC is expected to recommend everyone in schools, from students, faculty and staff, wear face masks come this fall.
KDKA's Nicole Ford will have the story on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh.
The CDC is expected to recommend everyone in schools, from students, faculty and staff, wear face masks come this fall.
KDKA's Nicole Ford will have the story on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Public Schools will be going over its new Health and Safety Plan for the fall semester. KDKA's Briana Smith has the..
About 1,000 kids won't be able to go to Pittsburgh Public Schools' BOOST program because of a staffing shortage; KDKA's Amy Wadas..