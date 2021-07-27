Joey Bada$$ Breaks Down New York Bodega Snacks | Snacked

Half convenience store, half deli, bodegas are an essential part of life in New York City.

On an all-new episode of Snacked, Brooklyn rapper and "Raising Kanan" star Joey Bada$$ lays out the bodega classics everyone should know, from "quarter waters" and Vienna sausages, to honey buns and Kisko Freezies.

Plus, Joey breaks down the keys to getting the most out of a BK bodega, from the importance of getting to know your bodega man, to what a store's snacks can tell you about the surrounding neighborhood.