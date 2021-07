Fins On 4: Dolphins Defense

The Miami Dolphins kick off Training Camp Wednesday, July 28.

Coach Brian Flores leads Miami in his 3rd season as Head Coach.

The Dolphins had the NFL’s 6th-best scoring defense in 2020 and will look to improve and become a dominant unit this year.

Jim Berry, Mike Cugno, and Steve Goldstein break down the Dolphins' defense before Camp Dolphins starts.