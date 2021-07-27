Paris Hilton Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child

Paris Hilton Is Reportedly Pregnant , With Her First Child.

According to 'Page Six,' Hilton is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Carter Reum.

In January, Hilton, 40, revealed she had been undergoing IVF treatments and can't wait to start a family with Reum.

He’s just my dream guy.

… [Carter is] 100 percent [the one], Paris Hilton, via the 'Trend Reporter' podcast.

We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our babies' names and all of that, Paris Hilton, via the 'Trend Reporter' podcast.

Hilton first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April of 2020.

My favorite thing to do is make memories with you.

Your kisses are magical.

I love being yours and knowing you’re mine, Paris Hilton, via Instagram.

The pair got engaged on a private island in February after dating for a year.

I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner, Paris Hilton, to 'Vogue'.

Our relationship is one of equals.

We make each other better people.

He was absolutely worth the wait!, Paris Hilton, to 'Vogue'