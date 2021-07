Lollapalooza 2021 Preview: Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone & More | Billboard News

Lollapalooza is almost here and this year being the festival's 30th anniversary, fans are definitely in for a treat.

Marking one of the first major festivals to take place after the global pandemic shut down most of 2020, Lollapalooza is coming back in a big way with headliners like Miley Cyrus, Tyler the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and more.