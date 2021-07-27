TikTok's creamy lemonade recipe is 'on another level'

Yumna Jawad of the Feel Good Foodie introduced TikTok to her creamy lemonade recipe, and it's a must-try.Ingredients: 4 lemons, squeezed2 lemons, sliced1/4 cup cane sugar.1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk 2 cups of ice2 cups of water.Jawad squeezed the lemon into a glass pitcher.Next, she poured in the sweetened condensed milk.She added the sugar into the pitcher.

Then, she stirred the mixture.Jawad tossed in the lemon slices, ice and water, then mixed it again."This came out so refreshing, so creamy and so good," Jawad said taking a sip.The TikTok garnered 4.9 million views and inspired lots of inquiries and suggestions