Josh Groban Surprises His Bandmate On 'Celebrity IOU'

World-renowned singer-songwriter Josh Groban enlists the help of Jonathan and Drew Scott on "Celebrity IOU" to transform his longtime friend and bandmate Mark Stephens' garage into a state-of-the-art recording studio and backyard into an outdoor oasis.

"Celebrity IOU" airs Monday nights at 10 p.m.

ET/PT on HGTV Canada.